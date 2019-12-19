Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV, bookings to begin from December 20

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled Nexon EV, the company’s first electric SUV for personal buyers which uses the company’s new electric vehicle technology platform Ziptron.
In September, Tata Motors had announced a shift in its EV strategy with a focus on the personal segment by introducing Ziptron. Ziptron is aimed at finding solutions to common concerns around EVs like range, power, durability, safety and charging infrastructure.
Scheduled to be launched in January 2020, the Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 to 17 lakhs. Bookings for Nexon EV will begin from tomorrow onwards(December 20), at a rate of Rs 21,000. It can be booked either through company’s official website or through select authorized dealers.
The company claimed that the Nexon EV delivers a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge. “When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV will replenish 80 per cent battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point,” the company said.
“After introducing our cutting-edge EV technology, Ziptron, we are thrilled to unveil the first EV featuring this technology – The Nexon EV. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and break all barriers for EV adoption. We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.
In October, the company started selling Tigor EV for personal buyers, making it Tata Motors’ first electric car for personal buyers. Until then, it was limited to sales to the Government and commercial fleet buyers.
The car will come with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kms - whichever is earlier - on battery and motor. Nexon EV is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.
Tata Motors’ new EV will be launched in three variants – XZ+ LUX, XZ+ and XM. It will be available in three colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White. Nexon EV also offers 35 mobile app based connected features.
