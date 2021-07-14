Tata Motors unveils Xpres brand for fleet customers

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a new brand Xpres, exclusively for its fleet customers. Under the Xpres brand, the company will introduce offerings, catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an elegantly designed Xpres badge, clearly differentiating them from the growing ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.

In a media roundtable for the launch, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motor’s told Business Line, that the fleet segment which has seen an immense hit during Covid will start to see recovery once the lockdown eases. “As people start to get vaccinated, confidence in public personal transport will grow. There is likely to be a surge in demand due to pent up demand, as well as fleet renewal, being due for many fleet aggregators,” Chandra said.

The first vehicle under the Xpres brand to be launched shortly will be an electric sedan, called the ‘Xpres-T’ EV. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers.

Chandra also said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric vehicles deliver a very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.”