Tata Motors unveils Xpres brand for fleet customers

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a new brand Xpres, exclusively for its fleet customers. Under the Xpres brand, the company will introduce offerings, catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an elegantly designed Xpres badge, clearly differentiating them from the growing ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.
In a media roundtable for the launch, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motor’s told Business Line, that the fleet segment which has seen an immense hit during Covid will start to see recovery once the lockdown eases. “As people start to get vaccinated, confidence in public personal transport will grow. There is likely to be a surge in demand due to pent up demand, as well as fleet renewal, being due for many fleet aggregators,” Chandra said.
The first vehicle under the Xpres brand to be launched shortly will be an electric sedan, called the ‘Xpres-T’ EV. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers.
Chandra also said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric vehicles deliver a very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...