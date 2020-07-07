Tata Power subsidiary completes sale of 3 ships for $212.76 million

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Tata Power on Tuesday said its Singapore-based subsidiary Trust Energy Resources completed the transaction for the sale of its three ships for $212.76 million (around ₹1,592 crore).
“Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd (TERPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power has announced completion of sale of its three ships -- MV Trust Agility, MV Trust Integrity and MV Trust Amity to Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co KG, Germany -- for a consideration of $212.76 million,” Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
TERPL will now cater to the shipping requirements of the company’s imported coal-based Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) plant at Mundra under an asset light model which will help unlock significant value and returns for the company’s shareholders, the company added.
Tata Power said the sale proceeds will be used towards reducing the debt as well as to fund future growth plans.
Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, “The sale of our shipping assets... is in line with our long term plans to reduce debt and raise funds to invest in our future growth plans, including expanding our presence in the renewable energy business.”
This is the second asset sale by Tata Power in recent months after the divestment in Cennergi in South Africa.
Shares of Tata Power were trading 0.40 per cent higher at ₹50.60 apiece on BSE.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...