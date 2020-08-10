Tata Projects completes 110-km transmission line project in Thailand

Infrastructure major Tata Projects on Monday said, alongwith its consortium partner, it has completed 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This transmission line passing through forests and mountainous terrains will carry additional electricity to Phuket.

“Tata Projects Limited... and its consortium partner has completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain,” the company said in a statement.

Of this 110-km stretch, about 80 km was executed by Tata Projects and the remaining by its partner, the company said adding that it utilised drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

The company, however, did not provide the project cost.

Vivek Gautam, COO — Tata Projects Ltd, said, “With successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world.”

Going forward, the company shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety, he added.

All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 per cent concrete quality, the statement said adding, additionally, Tata Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks.

“A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 kV transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula,” the statement said.

Prior to this Surathani-Phuket transmission line project, Tata Project-led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 — Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019.

It was the company’s first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand.

Tata Projects claims expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects and operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG and Services SBG.