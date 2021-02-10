Tata Starbucks announces Sushant Dash as CEO Designate effective April 1

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tata Starbucks on Wednesday announced that Sushant Dash will join the company as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021 and take over as CEO on May 1, 2021.
Navin Gurnaney, CEO, has made the decision to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Under Gurnaney’s leadership, the company has experienced accelerated growth, new city entries and store formats, numerous contributions related to social impact initiatives, as well as innovative product offerings.
Dash joins Tata Starbucks from Tata Consumer Products where he is currently President – Packaged Beverages Business, India, Bangladesh and Middle East. Over the last 20 years with the Company, he has been instrumental in growing the branded tea business to its current leadership position. In 2012, Dash was on the core team that opened the first Tata Starbucks store in India and was directly responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand in the country.
Speaking on the announcement, Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) said, “Navin has made significant contributions to the Tata Starbucks business in India, stepping up expansion and enhancing the customer experience. Navin has been a great asset to the Company and we wish him success in his future endeavours. We remain committed to growing the Tata Starbucks business and brand and are happy to bring in Sushant, with his strong marketing, operational and leadership experience to spearhead the next phase of growth.”
Sara Trilling, president, Starbucks Asia Pacific, said, “We want to recognise Navin for the impact he has made on the company, growing our portfolio to 216 stores across 17 cities and his commitment to innovative programs that elevate the partner (employees) experience. We are pleased to welcome Sushant, a recognised leader in growing retail businesses and brands through locally-relevant initiatives. India is a strategic market for Starbucks, and we remain committed to the long-term in the country.”
Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - “A Tata Alliance.”
