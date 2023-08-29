IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday said TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, has been appointed as the new Chairman of its Board of Governors.

ProfVK Tewari, Director, IIT-Kharagpur, said, “We welcome TV Narendran as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT-Kharagpur. As a man beholding technical and industrial supremacy, he understands the need of the society and practical implications of industry-academia amalgamation with a technical institution. We look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations.”

A mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Narendran joined Tata Steel in 1988. He worked in the international trading division from 1988 to 1997, including five years in Dubai overseeing Tata Steel’s exports to West Asia. From 1997 to 2001, he was in the marketing and sales division, involved in market development for the cold rolling mill project, supply chain management, sales planning, and so on. From 2001 to 2003, he was chief of marketing and sales (long products) and played a key role in building the ‘Tata Tiscon’ brand and its distribution network. From 2003 to 2005, he worked with B Muthuraman, the then managing director of of Tata Steel, as his principal executive officer. Before being appointed as MD-Tata Steel India and South East Asia in 2013, Narendran was vice-president of the safety and flat products division. He is currently on the boards of Tata Steel Limited, Tata Steel Europe, CEDEP, XLRI and World Steel Association.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit