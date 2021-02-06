Tata Steel deploys women to operate earth moving machines at iron mine

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tata Steel has deployed the first batch of 22 women Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators at its Noamundi Iron mine in all the shifts.
Termed as Tejaswini 2.0, it was designed to provide technical training to unskilled women workers and enable them to work in core jobs at mines.
Ore Mines and Quarries became the first Division in the company to launch this initiative. They received over 350 applications out of which 22 candidates were selected after a written test and personal interview.
The average age of the new recruits is 23 years and the minimum qualification required to apply was matriculation. These candidates will undergo an intensive training to hone their skills as HEMM operators.
After successful completion of training, they will be deployed as Operations Assistant. This initiative is a step towards empowering local talent as majority of these women are locals from Noamundi, Jharkhand.
Atrayee Sarkar, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said the company will continue its efforts on hiring and creating infrastructure for a diverse workforce and retaining and developing women leaders.
Tata Steel targets to have 20 per cent women workforce by 2025. Earlier, in September 2019, Tata Steel was the first company in the country to deploy women in all shifts in mining operations after modifications in the Law permitting women deployment in all three shifts.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...