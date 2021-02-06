Tata Steel deploys women to operate earth moving machines at iron mine

Tata Steel has deployed the first batch of 22 women Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators at its Noamundi Iron mine in all the shifts.

Termed as Tejaswini 2.0, it was designed to provide technical training to unskilled women workers and enable them to work in core jobs at mines.

Ore Mines and Quarries became the first Division in the company to launch this initiative. They received over 350 applications out of which 22 candidates were selected after a written test and personal interview.

The average age of the new recruits is 23 years and the minimum qualification required to apply was matriculation. These candidates will undergo an intensive training to hone their skills as HEMM operators.

After successful completion of training, they will be deployed as Operations Assistant. This initiative is a step towards empowering local talent as majority of these women are locals from Noamundi, Jharkhand.

Atrayee Sarkar, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said the company will continue its efforts on hiring and creating infrastructure for a diverse workforce and retaining and developing women leaders.

Tata Steel targets to have 20 per cent women workforce by 2025. Earlier, in September 2019, Tata Steel was the first company in the country to deploy women in all shifts in mining operations after modifications in the Law permitting women deployment in all three shifts.