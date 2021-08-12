Companies

Tata Steel posts Q1 profit of ₹9,768 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 12, 2021

Total income zoomed to ₹53,534.04 crore during the quarter

Tata Steel on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹9,768.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The steel giant incurred a net loss of ₹4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income zoomed to ₹53,534.04 crore during the quarter from ₹25,662.43 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at ₹41,397.23 crore as against ₹29,116.37 crore earlier.

India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world.

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Tata Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.