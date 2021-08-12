Tata Steel posts Q1 profit of ₹9,768 cr

Tata Steel on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹9,768.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The steel giant incurred a net loss of ₹4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income zoomed to ₹53,534.04 crore during the quarter from ₹25,662.43 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at ₹41,397.23 crore as against ₹29,116.37 crore earlier.

India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world.