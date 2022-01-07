Tata Steel sales down 5 per cent in Dec quarter

Tata Steel reported that its sales in the December quarter was down five per cent at 4.41 million tonne (mt) against 4.65 mt logged in the same period last year, as the demand slowed down due to chip shortage hitting automotive industry and unseasonal rain impacting infrastructure activities.

However, production increased four per cent to 4.80 mt (4.60 mt).

The company has undertaken several vaccination drives at all its operating locations in India. Currently, about 99 per cent of its employees (including contract employees) are vaccinated for first dose and 95 per cent employees are fully vaccinated.

Tata Steel continues to closely monitor Covid situation and takes appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities, keeping in view the health and safety of employees, customers and other stakeholders, it added.

Tata Steel Europe sales increased two per cent to 2.15 mt against 2.11 mt ,while production was down at 2.56 mt (2.59 mt). In South-East Asia, sales were flat at 0.32 mt (0.32 mt), while production remained unchanged at 0.32 mt.