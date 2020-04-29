Tata Steel sets up Covid facilities in Odisha, Jharkhand

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, has been certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research for Covid diagnostic testing and has become the first private laboratory in Jharkhand to receive the approval.

TMH has the capacity to test 50 samples per day.

Rajan Chaudhry, General Manager, Medical Services, Tata Steel said testing is critical in assessing the spread of Covid and will also help in containing the pandemic in the region.

Responding to the request of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Tata Sons has sent medical equipment and consumables to the State.

This includes 50,000 three-ply masks, 25,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, 10,000 Covid testing kits and five High Flow Nasal Cannulas, a non-invasive ventilation support to treat patients with respiratory difficulties.

Medical facilities for Covid have been created in all the hospitals of Tata Steel across its manufacturing units and mining locations in Jharkhand and Odisha. The company has provisioned for a cumulative total of 1,250 beds in the two States.

Hospital beds set up

In Jharkhand, Tata Steel has set up 650 beds to address any eventuality. This includes 513 isolation beds and 77 critical care beds with ventilators at TMH Jamshedpur; 25 isolation beds, including three beds with ventilation support, each at Noamundi and West Bokaro; and 10 isolation beds at Jamadoba.

TMH Jamshedpur has also set up a Covid screening room with online appointment booking provision, a special Maternity and Labour Room Complex for pregnant women suspected/confirmed to have Covid-19.

In Odisha, the company has set up 600 beds, including 200 isolation and 15 ICU beds in Berhampur near Gopalpur, where work is in progress; 150 isolation beds with 15 ICU beds at Duburi (Kalinganagar) in the Jajpur district; and 50 isolation beds with five ICU beds in Joda in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. Another 200 isolation beds with 10 ICU beds are being set up at NC Autonomous College in the Jajpur district of Odisha.