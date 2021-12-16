Companies

Tata Steel signs pact for new rail line to Kalinganagar plant

December 16, 2021

Angul Sukinda Railway will meet Kalinganagar Steel plant logistics requirements for a period of 20 years

Tata Steel has entered into a long-term agreement with Angul Sukinda Railway (ASRL) to invest ₹400 crore for construction, operation and maintenance of additional rail line to meet the logistic needs of its Kalinganagar Steel plant.

Angul Sukinda Railway is a public limited company incorporated as a special purpose vehicle by the Ministry of Railways for developing, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of a 104.24-km-long broad gauge single railway line between Angul and Sukinda in Odisha.

Phased funding

Tata Steel will fund the ₹400-crore expenditure in a phased manner by subscribing to 40 crore non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable preference shares of ASRL. The railway line provides direct link between iron-ore rich areas of Joda-Barbil in Odisha to steel and sponge iron industries in the Angul region. It also connects coal mining region in Talcher to industries in Jakhapura, Joda-Barbil and areas in Kendujhar district, Odisha.

