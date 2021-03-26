Companies

Tata Vs Mistry Timeline

| Updated on March 26, 2021

December 2012: Cyrus Mistry appointed Chairman of Tata Sons

October 2016: Mistry ousted as Chairman

Feb 2017: N Chandrasekaran appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Sons

July 2018: Another setback for Mistry, NCLT upholds Tata Sons view

December 2019: Breather for Mistry as NCLAT overturns NCLT order. Mistry’s removal was illegal, says NCLAT

January 2020: Tatas push Supreme Court for urgent hearing against NCLAT order; SC stays NCLAT order

September 2020: SC restrains Mistry from pledging shares held in Tata group

September 2020: Mistry says time to part ways with Tatas

October 2020: Mistry family proposes share swap deal to exit Tata group

March 2021: SC upholds Tata Sons’ plea by setting aside NCLAT order

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Supreme Court of India
board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.