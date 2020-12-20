Tatas looking to acquire bigbasket, CCD vending machine business

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group intends to close two acquisitions that of Alibaba-backed bigbasket and Cafe Coffee Day’s (CCD) vending machine business, by December 31.

Separately, Tata Sons’ board is expected to take stock of the discussions when it meets on Monday and Tuesday, among other initiatives such as the Air India bid.

“The discussions with both CCD and bigbasket are in advanced stages, and are progressing as per plans. The intention is to close both the deals this year itself, however, due to the complexities and permissions required for large deals like these, there is no certainty that the deals could be closed in the next 10 days,” a source close to the negotiations said.

Tata Group is looking to acquire a minimum 51 per cent stake in bigbasket, but is keen to increase it to 80 per cent depending on the price. Tatas will invest a maximum of about $1.5 billion in bigbasket, in which China’s Alibaba owns 29 per cent stake.

The other key investors include Abraaj Group, Ascent Capital, Helion Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Mirae Asset-Naver Asia.

The group intends to complete the deal through Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, which was set up for foray into the tech sector.

Another Tata Group firm, Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is also in talks to acquire coffee vending business from CCD’s subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd (CGDL) for at least ₹1,000 crore.

The deal requires non-objection certificate from CDGL’s 14 lenders, most of which have already been obtained. However, the deal is currently delayed. According to sources, the companies are confident of getting all approvals soon, but declined to provide a timeline.

The Tata group, bigbasket and CCD declined to comment.

Tata Sons’ board will meet on December 21 and 22, where it will discuss all its acquisition plans; Tata-Mistry legal tangle; Air India bid and funding and expansion plans for the group companies.