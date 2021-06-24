TCS announces solution availability to help MIIs enhance services around tokenised securities

Global IT services major Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced the availability of a new solution to help Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as exchanges, depositories, central banks, payment infrastructures, private banks, custodians and issuers, offer end-to-end next-generation services around tokenised securities, and drive their future growth.

Available on-premise and through the cloud, the new offering, called Quartz for Markets, aims to let MIIs leverage blockchain technology to offer services around tokenised securities, such as KYC/AML, token issuance, order management, matching, atomic settlement, crypto custody, digital asset servicing, general meeting services and trade surveillance. The solution supports multiple asset classes, including equity, fixed income, warrants, and asset-backed tokens like real estate, gold, art, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as loyalty points.

It also allows investors choice of settlement through both fiat and cryptocurrency.

“Tokenisation democratizes access to assets by turning material as well as digital assets into tokens that can be traded at a fraction of the current cost. This represents an opportunity for MIIs to launch innovative new services around tokenised assets, attract new classes of investors and drive growth,” R Vivekanand, Global Head, Quartz, TCS said.