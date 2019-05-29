TeamLease Q4 net up 23% to Rs 26 cr

Should you still buy a Huawei phone?
The company’s recent run-in with the US has many users concerned
Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 26 crore for the quarter ended March 2019as compared to a net profit of Rs 21.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a company statement said.
During the quarter , the firm’s total revenue rose 19 per cent to Rs 1,168.6 crore from Rs 978.7 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
“Our business acquisition of eCentric is expected to give us a 40 per cent inorganic growth in the IT staffing segment and increase the client base,” TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.
“The general hiring trends look positive for fiscal year 2020 and we are geared up for scale,” he added.
Shares of TeamLease Services Wednesday ended at Rs 2,986.50 on the BSE, down 2.89 per cent from its previous close.
The company’s recent run-in with the US has many users concerned
Riversong, a subsidiary of gadget developer IMG Technology, seems to have big plans for India and is expanding ...
Cafe Tresor also has a co-working space
A solid smartphone for those who plan on a lot of display time. Inexpensive for a pre-flagship from the ...
The fund has delivered annualised returns of 13% in the past 10 years
I am 30, married, and have a one-year-old son.I have been investing in the following MFs for the past ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...