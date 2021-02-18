TEC opens two more centres; crosses a million sq ft in India

Furthering its footprint in India, The Executive Centre (TEC) is opening two new Centres is Pune and Bengaluru and now has over one million square feet space.

With this ₹40-crore investment in two new centres, TEC now has 33 centres with a total spread of over a million square feet of collaborative workspace. The properties, Panchshil Business Park, Pune, and Prestige Technostar, Bengaluru, are spread across 82,000 sq ft and house 910 workstations.

Nidhi Marwah, Group Managing Director-South Asia, The Executive Centre, in a statement said, “India has always been a priority region for The Executive Centre since the very beginning. We opened TEC’s two new centres in extremely important markets — Pune and Bengaluru.”

The centres boast specially designed recreational and utility areas like library lounge, and a gaming zone. The latter includes a PS5, gym, mothers’ room, and wellness room. The properties are strategically located and are directly accessible by the region’s arterial highways, metro stations and public transport.

The flexible workspaces model has witnessed increased adoption in business continuity plans, especially for MNCs in India. With companies adopting the hub-and-spoke model, the pace is expected to grow in the coming times.

TEC, being a leading premium office provider, has weathered the global crisis in the pas.

TEC opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994. It now has over 150 centres in 32 cities and 14 countries. It is the third-largest serviced office business in Asia with annual turnover in excess of $275 million.

TEC entered India with its Mumbai centre in 2008, and now has a national network spanning New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurgaon. TEC provides private and shared workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and meeting and conference facilities.