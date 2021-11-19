Telegram eyes monetisation

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Messaging app Telegram has decided to push through with its monetisation plan with the launch of sponsored messages aimed at allowing its users promote their channels and bots by paying a fee.
Sponsored messages are currently in the test mode and are not available to everyone. Once they are fully launched and allow Telegram to cover its basic costs (such as equipment and data centres that are used by channel admins to deliver their content to our hundreds of millions of users), the company plans to start sharing ad revenue with the admins of channels where sponsored messages are displayed.
While this is a shift from the earlier stand that there will not be any promotional material on Telegram, the company said that there will be no advertisements in chats.
“Sponsored messages cannot appear in your chat list, private chats or groups. Sponsored messages on Telegram are shown only in large public one-to-many channels with 1,000-plus members – and are based solely on the topic of the public channels in which they are shown. This means that no user data is mined or analysed to display them,” said Telegram, assuaging concerns of the platform going the WhatsApp way.
When WhatsApp was launched its founders had said that users will not see any promotional material, but after it was acquired by Facebook, the messaging platform has been rolling out various monetisation features.
Telegram said it will be “more ad-free” than WhatsApp.
“WhatsApp already shares user data with advertisers, even though they don’t show ads themselves. On Telegram, however, advertisers will never get your private data. Besides, if you use Telegram the way you use WhatsApp, you will never see a single ad,” said the company in a blog post.
“If WhatsApp introduces a similar feature, they are likely to also display ads there, like their parent company already does on Instagram and Facebook,” it added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...