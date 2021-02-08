TenderCuts raises ₹110 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
City-based TenderCuts, an omnichannel meat and seafood brand, has raised ₹110 crore ($15 million) in a round led by Paragon Partners, a mid-market PE fund, with participation from NABVENTURES, an agri-food tech VC fund backed by NABARD.
The funding will allow TenderCuts to expand its current operations and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The funds will also allow the company to invest in scaling up its supply chain and technology infrastructure to support innovation and accessibility of its products and services, says a company press release.
Also read: Funding outlook seen bright for agritech in 2021
Also read: Nabard announces ₹ 700-cr venture capital fund for agri, rural startups
In 2016, TenderCuts began its operations with one store in Chennai with one category — chicken. Today, it has 25 stores across Chennai and Hyderabad and offers chicken, mutton, seafood, marinades, pickles and eggs under one roof. TenderCuts also offers fresh meat at customers’ doorsteps within two hours of it first being cut, the release said.
India’s meat and seafood market is worth $100 billion in size. However, over 95 per cent of the market is unorganised. The organised meat segment has seen a rapid acceleration of business during the pandemic, driven by an increasing number of people focussing on quality, health, hygiene, and convenience, the release said.
Nishanth Chandran, Founder and CEO, TenderCuts, said this investment will help the company enter new markets and further establish the omnichannel network.
Siddharth Parekh, Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Paragon Partners, said TenderCuts has an opportunity to leverage its robust supply chain of farmers and fishermen and its omnichannel strategy to efficiently cater to the mass market.
According to Dr GR Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, and NABVENTURES, “Our investment in TenderCuts is a testament to NABVENTURES’ commitment to give a big push to start-ups operating in the agri and allied space in India. We believe that TenderCuts’ omnichannel strategy gives it a clear edge over online-only/store-backed retail players.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...