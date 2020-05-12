Tesla defies orders, resumes production at California factory

Tesla has resumed production at its Alameda Country factory in California defying the lockdown orders in light of Covid-19 by the County officials.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

The carmaker has resumed production after rallying against the Alameda County orders last week.

Alameda County health officials last week cautioned Tesla against reopening its California car factory. Musk had then tweeted that the company would sue the county and move its headquarters out of state.

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last car-maker left in CA,” Musk had tweeted.

The company threatened to file the lawsuit as according to Musk, the County had “illegally” overwritten the state’s orders allowing the car-maker to resume production.

Tesla’s attorneys last week had filed a suit in US District Court in the Northern District of California in order to get an injunction against the county’s shelter-in-place order stating that it “contradicts the Governor’s Order to the extent it restricts the operation of business operating in the federal critical infrastructure sectors.”

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk had tweeted.

“Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in the US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!” Musk tweeted shortly after the announcement that the company was resuming productions despite the orders.

According to The Verge, Tesla began manufacturing cars over the weekend and has completed around 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

The Alameda County officials have said that they are expecting “a site-specific plan” from the company for reopening the factory.