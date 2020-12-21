The Maharaja’s new flight path

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Is the Maharaja finally going to get new clothes? This is the question on everyone’s lips after “multiple” interested parties put in their Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for Air India on December 14.
At the moment there is confirmation about only two bids — Tata Sons and a joint bid by some AI employees and US investment firm Interups. However, getting the EoIs is just the first step in a long process to find AI a new owner.
Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer and Director, CAPA Advisory, expects the successful bidder to be announced by June and the transfer to private ownership by December next year.
However, Gustav Baldouf, former Chief Operating Officer, AI, feels it will be a long road to disinvestment and will take time.
In the current scenario, experts feel the Tatas are a better choice as AI’s new owner. Especially if you factor in media reports that the Tatas are in talks to buy out Tony Fernandes, the owner of AirAsia Berhad and their partner in AirAsia India.
If that happens, the Tatas can look at integrating Air India Express (AIEXL), AI’s efficiently run low-cost arm that is also being divested, and run low-cost operations not only in India but also abroad. AIEXL is largely focused on flights between Kerala and West Asia.
In a couple of years, the new owner can look at strengthening AI as well as focusing on long-haul flights. According to the International Air Transport Association, long-haul international air travel will return to pre-Covid-19 levels by 2024 and this is where the Tatas, if they buy AI, will have an edge. AI is the only Indian carrier flying non-stop on the India-San Francisco, Delhi-Washington and India-Toronto routes. With the India-US market worth $7 billion, the Tatas can use Vistara (in which they have a 51 per cent stake) and wean away a larger share of the market to the Indian side. The same holds for the India-Australia market.
Baldouf says the new Air India owner has an additional advantage of keeping the specific traffic rights (grandfather rights), a lot of barely or unused assets as well as leveraging a globally known brand name.
On the flip side, the new owner will have to look at labour issues, reinvesting in new aircraft and providing proper inflight services, all of which will cost a lot.
But even as AI’s divestment process is underway there are many who believe the government has chosen the wrong path.
An Initial Public Offering would have been better, they feel, as it would “have kept the shareholding with the Indian public.”
Others feel that the government should wait for the economy to pick up before proceeding with the sale, in order to get a decent price.
However, according to Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director and Practice Leader — Transport and Logistics, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, the potential upside of waiting for the market to recover before initiating the divestment will not reap any real benefits for the government.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...