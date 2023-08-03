The Moms Co, the D2C personal care brand which is part of the Good Glamm Group has launched a mentorship initiative for moms-led start-ups and will also provide financial and marketing grants.

“The hunt for India’s top mom-led start-ups”, is designed to empower and mentor mom micro entrepreneurs from across India, it added. It is supported by partnerships with FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her.

“The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show is India’s first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of mompreneurs from all corners of India,” the statement added.

The top three winners will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to ₹1 crore from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.

Ecosystem of inspiration

Leaders such as Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, DPIIT), Anjali Bansal, Radhika Gupta. Lizzie Chapman, Suhasini Sampath, Sairee Chahal , Radhika Ghai and Lakshmi N Potluri will be part of the initiative’s advisory board and will also mentoring, judging and co-investing in the budding mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks.

The advisory board and jury will also comprise of the co-founder of The Moms Co Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s co-founders and senior leadership.

Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, said, “We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers.”

