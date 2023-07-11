The Neon Show has launched a $25 million fund called NEON, which focuses on early-stage B2B SaaS companies.

NEON is a founder-first fund launched by the hosts of the 100x Entrepreneur podcast (now called The Neon Show), Siddhartha Ahluwalia and Nansi Mishra.

The fund aims to enable the start-ups to reach more than $10 million in annual revenue within five years, the company said in a press release. Additionally, it will also lend its go-to-market expertise to its portfolio companies to make sure that they get the spotlight and stay there.

“India has some incredible SaaS founders who shine bright even on the global stage. We look forward to being a part of their journeys and working with them on product development, marketing, sales, and talent acquisition,” said Partner Siddhartha Ahluwalia.

Previously, the company launched a $10 million fund that invested in over 40 B2B SaaS start-ups, including Airmeet, Astra Security, CloudSek, InFeedo, KNOW app, Profit.co, Phyllo, and SpotDraft. The fund’s portfolio companies have seen up to a 7x increase in revenue and a 400 per cent increase in valuation within two years of investment, it added.

“The Neon Fund team has been more than investors; they’ve been guides, partners, and unwavering supporters. Sid stands out as the most helpful seed stage investor for B2B SaaS in India,” said Vijay Rayapati, Co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork.