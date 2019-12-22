Thomas Cook India offers tour packages for Bollywood buffs

Have you, as a Bollywood cinephile, dreamt of travelling to spots where famous Bollywood movies like DDLJ, Queen, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and others were shot in Europe?

To cater to India’s never-ending love for Bollywood, Thomas Cook India will be launching ‘Bollywood Blockbuster Vacations’ for the summer season of FY20.

These unique group tours will take you to the most picturesque locations across Bollywood destinations in Europe including Venice, Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Paris. The itineraries intend to put the traveller in the spotlight, making him/her the protagonist of their Bollywood travel movie!

Explaining the rationale behind the tour, a Thomas Cook spokesperson said: “Our company’s consumer analytics had revealed that India’s fascination for Bollywood is witnessing a strong and growing demand for movie-inspired travel.”

With ‘Film Tourism’ clearly trending, and Indians setting their travel goals around movie themes, the travel company’s launch of its Bollywood Blockbuster Vacations intends to capitalise on this viable business potential.

These Vacations will offer departures from six key hubs of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Hyderabad; with prices starting from Rs 1,49,900 per person on twin sharing basis.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event announcing this tour package, Rajiv Kale President & Chief Operating Officer (MICE, Domestic Leisure) said “Our target audience is customers from Mumbai, largely, UP, Gujarat and Delhi. We see our largest traction coming from the Western region and Northen region.”

Thomas Cook is looking at targeting at least 10-12 group departures. Kale said. “We have observed a significant and growing demand of over 25 per cent from consumers keen to visit and re-enact scenes from their favourite movies. In the first year, we aim at at least 10-12 departures (at least 600 customers).”

He added that the company is planning to tie-up with Indian production houses to make the tours more interesting. Thomas Cook may also plan to start a similar tour within the domestic market over the course of next year, Kale said.