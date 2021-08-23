Thums Up partners with the PCI for the upcoming Paralympic Games

Thums Up, Coca-Cola’s home-grown brand has announced its association with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which are slated to kick-start from August 24.

This is part of Coca-Cola‘s global association with the Paralympic Games.

Arnab Roy, Vice President and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “This is a strategic partnership with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Committee of India. As an extension of the Olympic Association, we treat the Paralympians at parity with any other athlete that is representing India at this global sporting event.”

This association with the PCI will also be in continuation of Coca-Cola’s strategy to leverage on Thums Up in India for activating its global association with the Olympics.

“It is our way of standing in solidarity and saluting the sheer grit and determination of these athletes who have come from different walks of life but showcase the same heroism against all odds and challenges. This is a long-term partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India, which will go beyond the Paralympic Games,” Roy added.

After the #PalatDe campaign for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Thums Up will be unveiling a new high decibel marketing campaign for the Paralympic Games 2020 with the tagline of #TaanaPalatDe.

The campaign features six athletes, who will be seen wearing the “taunts” (taana) that they faced while battling the odds on their t-shirts.

The featured athletes include Mariyappan Thangavelu (High jump), Sakina Khatun (Powerlifting), Suyash Yadav (Swimming), Navdeep (Javelin throw), Sumit Antil (Javelin throw), and Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India said, “This year, India is sending the largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and all 54 athletes have a unique story of resilience and defying all odds and social taboos. The partnership with Thums Up is a step forward in the direction of breaking the stereotypes around disabilities. This association will also give a platform for our Paralympians to tell their stories.”