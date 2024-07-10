Thyssenkrupp Industries India (TKII) expects its turnover to triple to ₹9,600 crore by 2030 with strong order book and growth opportunities in core industrial sectors.

The German engineering company recently sold its business interest in India to its long-standing Indian partners Paharpur Cooling Towers and Protos. It is in the process of handing over the business to new buyers.

Despite the change in ownership, TKII maintains a strong connection with thyssenkrupp Polysius on the cement side through a perpetual licence for Polysius technology. Additionally, it will continue to support thyssenkrupp’s global operations with back-office engineering and manufacturing out of India.

This ongoing partnership ensures that the Indian operations benefits from advanced technologies while providing critical support to thyssenkrupp’s global network.

Order book

The company currently has an order book of ₹5,500 crore and registered a turnover of ₹3,200 crore. With order book and revival in private capex, the company expects its revenue to increase to ₹9,600 crore by 2030.

Vivek Bhatia, MD & CEO, TKII, said the company is exploring new technologies and partnered with Valmet to provide digital charging solutions in the energy sector.

The company is also focusing on fuel flexibility and sustainability by offering boilers that can fire a range of fuels from biomass to hydrogen and chlorine bypass boilers to increase the use of alternative fuels in the cement industry, he said.

TKII has received encouraging orders for setting up waste heat recovery system in cement plants as part of their green initiatives.

Exploring opportunities

In the sugar sector, TKII is transitioning from a traditional sugar equipment provider to a biochemicals player. The company is exploring opportunities in bio-CNG, sustainable aviation fuel, polylactic acid and other biomass derivatives. This shift aims to capitalise on the growing demand for sustainable and green solutions in the industry.

Mining remains a dominant part of TKII’s business, driven by strong demand for new equipment and electrification solutions in the sector. With over 150 new mines being auctioned, there is a significant demand for innovative and cost-effective mining solutions. TKII is also active in the material handling sector, looking at new projects in ports and underground mining, as well as aggregate crushing equipment.

TKII’s new ownership by Paharpur and Protos brings additional synergies and execution capabilities, particularly in cooling solutions and EPC project execution, he said.