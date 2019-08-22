Tiger Global invests $15 million in INDwealth

Tiger Global Management has invested $15 million in INDwealth.in, a full stack wealth management platform targeted at HNIs and affluent families.

The company had recently raised $30 million from Steadview Capital, an India focused investment firm.

It plans to utilise the capital to build its technology, AI, R&D, Advisory teams, and invest towards innovative customer acquisition and marketing programmes, the company said in a statement.

INDwealth launched its first app in April 2019. The applications are available on iOS, Android and the web. The platform enables consumers to organise and track their financial life across investments, loans, expenses and taxes, and in turn get machine learning driven recommendations on how to improve their financial future and cash flows.

Ashish Kashyap, founder & CEO of INDwealth, said, “ The opportunity is massive as the managed wealth is under-penetrated.”