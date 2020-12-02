Companies

Tilaknagar Industries settles $2-million claim with Standard Chartered Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

A Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, northwest of Mumbai

Alcoholic beverages manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries has executed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to settle all outstanding dues of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prag Distillery.

The company will repay $2,000,000, in tranches, as a full and final settlement, against total dues of $2,398,956.

According to the terms of the settlement, all pending disputes between Standard Chartered Bank and Prag Distillery will stand resolved, said Tilaknagar Industries in a statement.

Recently, the company issued about 1.39 crore shares to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company at a price of ₹24.36 per equity share (including premium of ₹14.36 per equity share) for debt restructuring of about ₹34 crore.

The company had entered into a long restructuring agreement with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company wherein total loans of ₹523 crore have been restructured at ₹344 crore at an interest rate of 9 per cent.

Published on December 02, 2020
