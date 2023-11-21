Titan Company is set to recruit over 3,000 employees in the next five years as it pursues its goal of becoming a ₹1,00,000 crore business, the company said in a statement.

The company plans targeted hiring at mid to senior-level, seeking expertise in digital, e-commerce, sales, optometry, design, and engineering, among others.

Furthermore, in line with its focus on innovation and technology, it plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50 per cent in the next two-three years. Additionally, it will actively seek professionals with specialised skills such as data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing, and other new-age skills, among others.

“Our aggressive hiring strategy reflects our dedication to hiring a diverse and talented workforce. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry. Currently, 60 per cent of our workforce is in metros and 40 per cent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment,” saidPriya Mathilakath Pillai, Head - HR, Corporate and Retail, Titan Company Limited.

Titan is also deepening its foray into the premium and luxury segments by building deep expertise through a build, borrow, and buy strategy.

While the company will continue to expand its portfolio of offerings across Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, Eyeplus, Taneira, Skinn, and Caratlane across the domestic and international markets, there will also be significant focus on augmenting Titan’s luxury segment.

Moreover, it is all set to aggressively expand its international footprint in North America and the Middle East and increase its international workforce by 10 per cent over the next five years, with a specific focus on the GCC market, where around 150–200 new positions will be created in the next two-three years.

Simultaneously, it will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute to 15–18 per cent of the total hiring every year, ensuring a steady influx of innovative young minds.

Titan is also aligning their synergies to up-skill and enable the re-entry of women into the workforce and recently launched the women-focused return-ship program Sequal, which will upskill women and provide re-entry support.