Top executives may see 6 per cent hike in salaries: Aon Survey

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Senior executives are likely to see a six per cent hike in salary in 2021 in India, according to the latest survey released by Aon plc. Infact, the pandemic has had a significantly less impact on senior executive pay than the 2008-09 global financial crisis, according to Aon’s 10 th Annual Executive Reward Survey.
“At six per cent, the 2021 projected salary increase for senior executives is down by 1.4 per cent from 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had less of an impact than the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, when projected salary hikes for senior executives had dropped by almost 5%,” said Nitin Sethi, Partner and CEO of Aon’s performance and rewards business in India.
The survey analysed data across 504 companies from more than 20 industries. According to survey findings, excluding long-term incentives (LTI), the median CEO compensation in India ranges from ₹15 crore for owner-promoter CEOs to ₹3.63 crore at Indian private companies.
Apart from CEOs, the highest-paid executives in 2020-21 are the chief operating officers and chief financial officers, followed by the sales heads and chief human resources officers. The head of legal and IT wings are among the lowest-paid executives, the survey added.
Also read: Salary increments: It’s likely to be old normal in 2021
The survey also highlighted that the sum of variable pay and LTI as a percentage of total compensation is 52 per cent for CEOs in India compared to 87 per cent for CEOs in the U.S.
Ray Everett, CEO of Aon’s Human Capital &Rewards Solutions across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa said, “Executive pay practices in India are catching up with those of US and European companies. Over half of the total compensation for CEOs in India today is linked with business performance. Performance Shares and Restricted Stock Options are becoming more prevalent as more companies are moving away from basic Stock Options.”
Strategy and finance continue to be the top remunerative functions for executives. The survey data also shows that financial institutions and the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors continue to lead in India on executive pay, he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...