Torrent Gas commissions 21 CNG stations across five states

Torrent Group's city gas distribution (CGD) arm, Torrent Gas informed that the company has commissioned 21 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The 21 CNG stations were part of the total 56 CNG stations dedicated by the Union Minster for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas informed that with the latest commissioning, company's total number of CNG stations has gone up to 58. "Torrent Gas is targeting to set up a total of 200 CNG stations across its authorised areas by June 2021. Torrent Gas is committed to making CNG for vehicles and PNG for industries and residences widely available across all its operational areas and thereby contribute towards the socio-economic development of these regions," said Mehta.

Of the newly commissioned 21 CNG stations, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Punjab, 3 in Gujarat and Telangana each and 1 in Rajasthan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated to service of the community these CNG stations and commented, "The energy and enthusiasm of CGD entities in setting up and dedicating this CNG infrastructure for the next generation, despite the pandemic, is commendable."

He informed that at present 72% of the country's population and 52% of the geographical area of the country is covered by CGD network. The number of PNG stations has gone up from 25 lakh to 60 lakh; 28 thousand industrial gas connections have risen to 41 thousand, and number of CNG vehicles has gone up from 22 lakh to 34 lakh.

"The availability of clean and cheap CNG across the country is a critical step towards energy sufficiency. In future, all fuels, including CNG would be provided at the doorstep of the customers through a mobile delivery system," said Pradhan.

The inaugurated 56 CNG stations are spread over 11 States/UTs -Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, and belong to 11 different entities-public as well private.

Torrent Gas has been authorised to set up CGD infrastructure and sell CNG to vehicle users and Piped Natural Gas PNG to industries and households in 32 districts across 7 States. These include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana apart from one Union Territory Puducherry.