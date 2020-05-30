Torrent Gas commissions 21 CNG stations across five states

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Torrent Group's city gas distribution (CGD) arm, Torrent Gas informed that the company has commissioned 21 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan.
The 21 CNG stations were part of the total 56 CNG stations dedicated by the Union Minster for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.
Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas informed that with the latest commissioning, company's total number of CNG stations has gone up to 58. "Torrent Gas is targeting to set up a total of 200 CNG stations across its authorised areas by June 2021. Torrent Gas is committed to making CNG for vehicles and PNG for industries and residences widely available across all its operational areas and thereby contribute towards the socio-economic development of these regions," said Mehta.
Of the newly commissioned 21 CNG stations, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Punjab, 3 in Gujarat and Telangana each and 1 in Rajasthan.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dedicated to service of the community these CNG stations and commented, "The energy and enthusiasm of CGD entities in setting up and dedicating this CNG infrastructure for the next generation, despite the pandemic, is commendable."
He informed that at present 72% of the country's population and 52% of the geographical area of the country is covered by CGD network. The number of PNG stations has gone up from 25 lakh to 60 lakh; 28 thousand industrial gas connections have risen to 41 thousand, and number of CNG vehicles has gone up from 22 lakh to 34 lakh.
"The availability of clean and cheap CNG across the country is a critical step towards energy sufficiency. In future, all fuels, including CNG would be provided at the doorstep of the customers through a mobile delivery system," said Pradhan.
The inaugurated 56 CNG stations are spread over 11 States/UTs -Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, and belong to 11 different entities-public as well private.
Torrent Gas has been authorised to set up CGD infrastructure and sell CNG to vehicle users and Piped Natural Gas PNG to industries and households in 32 districts across 7 States. These include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana apart from one Union Territory Puducherry.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...