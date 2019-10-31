Companies

Toshiba sues former employee of US unit, citing fraud

Reuters TOKYO | Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

FILE PHOTO   -  REUTERS

Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it filed a lawsuit against a former employee of a US unit for conspiring with a contractor and defrauding the Japanese industrial conglomerate.

Toshiba said in a statement its internal assessment had found evidence that a former facility manager at Houston-based Toshiba International directed work to a construction contractor at inflated prices and received kickbacks.

Toshiba is still investigating the scale of damages from the fraudulent transactions, which started no later than 2011, as well as whether any other employees were involved in the fraud.

Toshiba is recovering from accounting scandals that eventually led to the bankruptcy of US nuclear power unit Westinghouse and the sale of its prized memory chip unit.

Published on October 31, 2019
fraud
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
No back-door entry for ineligible promoters in liquidation proceedings