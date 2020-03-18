Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches Leadership Edition Innova Crysta at ₹21.21 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched the limited edition of its flagship MPV, Innova Crysta, at a price of ₹21.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is available with a 2.4L Diesel (BS-6 compliant) engine mated to a 5 speed Manual Transmission with a seven seater configuration, the company said in a release. The price will be the same across the country at an ex-showroom level except in Kerala.

Termed as Leadership Edition, the refreshed Innova Crysta has been introduced to commemorate 15 years of the Innova in India and keeping in mind the ever-evolving customer needs and requirements.

“Innova Crysta became a household name in India for its phenomenal comfort, grandeur design and unmatched safety features. Thanks to our valued customers, it has been a runaway market leader in the MPV segment with over 50 per cent segment share in February this year. Listening to our customers’ voice and continuously striving to offer ever better cars and services, the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta comes at an opportune time, enhancing the overall experience for our customers with an upgraded offering,” said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said

The Innova Crysta was launched in 2016. It is available in a dual-tone exterior colour - combination of White Pearl Crystal Shine with Attitude Black, and Wildfire Red with Attitude Black.

The Innova, often referred to as the segment creator, has maintained a leadership position since its launch in India way back in 2005, continuing to be the most preferred MPVs in the country, the company said.