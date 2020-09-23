Toyota to launch own models soon

Toyota Kirloskar on Wednesday said it will soon launch its own models apart from the re-badged versions of its partner, Maruti Suzuki.

“We have such plans for the future. We will launch some models from our Toyota stable apart from the re-badged version sooner than later,” Tadashi Asazuma, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing for Toyota Kirloskar, said while formally unveiling Urban Cruiser, a compact SUV at a press conference. Urban Cruiser is the re-badged version of Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, Brezza. The car will be available at all the dealerships by mid-October.

Asazuma said Urban Cruiser sports several new features, including a newly designed bumper, interiors with different colour combinations compared with Brezza while incorporating certain design features of Toyota’s SUV Fortuner. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the emphatic success of the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.

Unique partnership

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, said the partnership between Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki is very unique. It provides competitiveness to each other while strengthening the competitiveness of each other by being present in the segment the other is not in. As it unfolds, more and more models will be introduced and the final combination will witness what Toyota has to offer and what the alliance has to offer.

He said Urban Cruiser will be available in three variants in mid, high and premium segments. The price for the mid variant, ex-showroom for Delhi for manual transmission will be ₹8.40 lakh, ₹9.15 lakh for a higher grade and ₹9.80 lakh for the premium grade. For the automotive version, it will be ₹9.80 lakh for mid, ₹10.65 for high and ₹11.30 lakh for the premium grade. The model comes with a three-year warranty. The Urban Cruiser will feature K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively.

Soni said the company will comply with all the government regulations and at the same time, it will cater to every segment of the market. He also said the sales of certain categories in the car market are coming back to the pre-pandemic days. “We expect by mid-October, there will be a greater pull for the car market.”