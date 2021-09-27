Companies

Toyota to stop selling sedan Yaris in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it will stop selling its mid-sized sedan Yaris in India with immediate effect as part of its product strategy to cater to the evolving needs of customers. The company had launched the Yaris in May 2018 at a price range of ₹8.75 lakh and ₹14.07 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

However, it didn’t have a robust response in the market, clocking a cumulative wholesales of around 19,800 units. “TKM announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer,” the company said.

Published on September 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Toyota India
sedans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like