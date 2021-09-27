Toyota to stop selling sedan Yaris in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it will stop selling its mid-sized sedan Yaris in India with immediate effect as part of its product strategy to cater to the evolving needs of customers. The company had launched the Yaris in May 2018 at a price range of ₹8.75 lakh and ₹14.07 lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

However, it didn’t have a robust response in the market, clocking a cumulative wholesales of around 19,800 units. “TKM announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer,” the company said.