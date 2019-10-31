Transasia Biomedicals unveils cheaper, faster device for molecular TB testing

In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) company, Transasia Biomedicals Ltd, will be entering Indian molecular diagnostics market.

It has unveiled a fully automated molecular testing system, MX16, at the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health and Tuberculosis (TB) here on Thursday. The MX16 has been developed by Erba Molecular, a UK subsidiary of the Transasia-Erba group.

Announcing this at a press conference, Suresh Vazirani, Chairman and Managing Director, Transasia Biomedicals said: "Our aim to make molecular testing for TB easy and affordable."

The new device can handle about 400 tests a day and will bring down the cost from the present about ₹4,500-₹5,000 to less than ₹1,000, Vazirani added.

``With 21.5 lakh cases reported in 2018 and many more that remain undiagnosed, it is the right time for us to introduce our molecular range, and we look forward to partnering with the health ministry for a TB-free India,’’ he said.

According to Laurence Tisi, President, ERBA Molecular, with 75 per cent reduction in processing time and the ability to run 16 samples concurrently, MX16 allows for faster Turnaround Time (TAT). It is fully automated, with a protocol incorporating a unique kill step that enhances lab worker safety during sample preparation.

“We are also planning to bring in Nex-Gen sequencing and other advanced technologies which extracts genetic information from patients and helps to plan treatment needs,’’ Tisi added.