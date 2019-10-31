Transasia Biomedicals unveils cheaper, faster device for molecular TB testing

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) company, Transasia Biomedicals Ltd, will be entering Indian molecular diagnostics market.
It has unveiled a fully automated molecular testing system, MX16, at the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health and Tuberculosis (TB) here on Thursday. The MX16 has been developed by Erba Molecular, a UK subsidiary of the Transasia-Erba group.
Announcing this at a press conference, Suresh Vazirani, Chairman and Managing Director, Transasia Biomedicals said: "Our aim to make molecular testing for TB easy and affordable."
The new device can handle about 400 tests a day and will bring down the cost from the present about ₹4,500-₹5,000 to less than ₹1,000, Vazirani added.
``With 21.5 lakh cases reported in 2018 and many more that remain undiagnosed, it is the right time for us to introduce our molecular range, and we look forward to partnering with the health ministry for a TB-free India,’’ he said.
According to Laurence Tisi, President, ERBA Molecular, with 75 per cent reduction in processing time and the ability to run 16 samples concurrently, MX16 allows for faster Turnaround Time (TAT). It is fully automated, with a protocol incorporating a unique kill step that enhances lab worker safety during sample preparation.
“We are also planning to bring in Nex-Gen sequencing and other advanced technologies which extracts genetic information from patients and helps to plan treatment needs,’’ Tisi added.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism