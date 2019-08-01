Trivitron Healthcare ties up with C-CAMP for co-development of healthcare technology

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a medical device company providing affordable healthcare solutions, has entered into an agreement with the Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) for co-development of healthcare technologies.

Under the agreement, Trivitron and C-CAMP will co-develop healthcare technologies indigenously under joint Intellectual Properties (IPs), the company said in a statement.

“Our technology will be in line with international healthcare technological trends and there will be joint work on arriving at product specifications and requirements for commercially and clinically viable devices. The tie up will not only facilitate the technology but also manufacturing of associated devices taking into consideration the desired cost-effectiveness and requirements for commercial viability,” Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director at C-Camp said.

Trivitron will also work along with C-Camp to co-develop other relevant technologies and devices across point-of-care testing, microfluidics and multiplex detection.