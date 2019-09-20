TSGENCO has commissioned Unit-1 of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station

TSGENCO has commissioned Unit-1 of 270 MWof 270x4 MW of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station and synchronised it with the Grid with an initial load of 20 MegaWatt (MW).

It reached a maximum load of 35MW. Later, on confirming normalcy at all points of the unit was hand tripped for taking up for further activities.

It works on all other units of 270 MW each are in full swing and they are expected to be commissioned by the year end and all the units synchronised.

Commissioning of the project is being delayed due to the extreme weather conditions and non availability of proffessional labour at site.

The unit was synchronised by Chairman and Managing Director of TSGENCO D.Prabhakar Rao in the presence of officials from BHEL.