Electric vehicle powertrain manufacturer Tsuyo Manufacturing has formed a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions to boost the EV ecosystem for end users

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers areas of cooperation such as technology transfer activities, collaborative research and development initiatives, start-up linkages, and training for capacity development.

“Our objective is to support the introduction and advent of new required technological advancements in the EV space, while also ringing more innovative and frugal solutions to boost the indigenous ecosystem for end users,” said Vijay Kumar, Director of Tsuyo Manufacturing.

The collaboration will develop new opportunities and foster specialised, green manufacturing practises by utilising new and low-cost materials, improving process efficiency, and reducing dependency on foreign technology or imports.

“We are optimistic that this collaboration will encompass a wide range of activities with the specific goal of advancing the electric vehicle sector. Through collaborative research and development projects, we anticipate revolutionary improvements in EV technology while fostering relationships with start-ups to support and nurture emerging entrepreneurs in the EV sector,” said Naveen Gopal, Chief Operating Officer of IIT Delhi.

The partnership will train and upskill recent graduates in EV-specific technologies and design India-specific sustainable solutions aligned with specific geographical requirements and infrastructure constraints.

