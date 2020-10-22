Tube Investments Q2 net up 7% at ₹96 crore

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India (formerly known as TI Financial Holdings Ltd) has reported a 7 per cent increase in its profit after tax at ₹96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, when compared with ₹90 crore in the same period a year ago, helped by lower expenses.
Its PBT (before exceptional items) stood at ₹129 crore, an increase of 17 per cent over the same period of the previous year, according to a statement.
While revenue from operations dropped to ₹1,033 crore from ₹1,056 crore in Q1 of this fiscal, total expenses also fell significantly to ₹965 crore from ₹1,017 crore.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹129 crore as against ₹111 crore.
The company generated free cash flow of ₹246 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
TII’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was lower at ₹1,193 crore (₹1,247 crore). The profit after tax grew to ₹101 crore as against ₹93 crore in the year-ago period.
For the half-year ended September 30, 2020, its standalone profit was ₹37 crore when compared with ₹179 crore. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,466 crore (₹2,365 crore).
