TV maker Thomson eyes ₹600-crore sales during festival season

Television maker Thomson is eyeing revenue of ₹600 crore during the festival season with surge in demand for large-screen TVs

“We have never seen such a huge uptake in large screen televisions. The QLED Google televisions were sold out in a day wherein we were anticipating the stocks to last for 15 days. However, the market was challenging during the pandemic when the disposable income was going to healthcare which resulted in the drop in sales. In 2021, we witnessed a rise in demand and sales,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO-SPPL, Brand Licensee Thomson, told businessline.

The company introduced QLED Google televisions on Flipkart for the Flipkart plus subscribers during the Big Billion Day Sales that started from Thursday. The television is priced at ₹32,999 for 50 inches, ₹38,999 for 55 inches and ₹58,999 for 65 inches.

During the Big Billion Day sales,Thomson will be extending a 10 per cent discount offer to all Axis and ICICI card holders, Flipkart Axis Bank branded credit card holders will be able to avail 8 per cent discount along with five per cent cashback and PAYTM users will be able to save 10 per cent on their purchase from the brand.

Increase in market share

The company is targeting 7 per cent market share in the Indian TV market and is aiming to become number one online brand by 2023.

“In terms of televisions Thomson wants to be at number one for the next quarter. The market share of televisions has not dropped year-on-year and we have also witnessed the growth in the shares throughout the pandemic,” he said.