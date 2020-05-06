TVS Motor Company resumes manufacturing operations

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, has commenced manufacturing operations at its factories located in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh.

A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus, the company said in a statement.

The company has undertaken measures to ensure a safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene. The Work from Home option continues for certain categories of personnel, it added.