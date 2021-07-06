TVS Motor drives in NTORQ 125 Race XP at ₹91,537

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of NTORQ 125 Race XP, which the company describes as the only scooter in the 125cc segment with more than 10 PS power and only IC engine scooter with dual ride modes.

Equipped with first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature, NTORQ 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at ₹91,537 (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu), according to a company statement.

High speed

“TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. A new look with red alloys complements the offering. The array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 PS power will excite the Gen Z,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice- President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company.

The navigation function now comes with much needed save address function, making it easy to navigate to regular routes.

Customers also have an option of choosing between two riding modes — Race mode and Street mode. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph . The Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.