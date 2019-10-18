TVS Motor launches racing merchandise at MotoSoul 2019

TVS Motor Company, India’s third largest two wheeler company by volumes, has announced the launch of two new flagship initiatives —TVS Racing MotoSoul and TVS Racing Performance Gears and Accessories — to deepen its engagement with customers, raise awareness of the brand and boost its sales.

Under its performance gear, TVS dealerships will sell riding accessories and urban/casual wears. The company is also exploring online and other channels to sell its accessories.

TVS Motor’s latest brands Apache and NTorq have helped attract youth and racing enthusiasts, not just in India but from around the world. This has taken TVS Racing to the next level.

For the passionate youth

“For more than 30 years, racing has been a very important part of TVS history. Now, our TVS Apache series sells more than 50,000 units in some months and has become a symbol of youth in India and around the globe. But racing is a lot more fun when it is done responsibly, and a good quality riding premium gear goes well to make this more fun and safe.

“In keeping with this, we have tried to come up with TVS Racing Performance Gears, which is stylish and encourages responsible driving, while still showing passion and commitment to riding,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said at its MotoSoul 2019 event at Vagator, Goa on Friday.

Full range of products

The focus of this initiative is to give customers a full range of products for casual wear and riding gears, by working with international and local partners. This is one more step to build on our passion and commitment towards racing and we will continue to build on this going forward,” he added.

The company held the first edition of TVS MotoSoul 2019, a flagship initiative from the TVS Racing platform to build on the spirit for performance riding.

The two-day event will host customers of TVS Apache Owners Group and performance enthusiasts from across the globe.

MotoSoul 2019 is aimed at strengthening the bond with Apache Owners Group and other performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world.

