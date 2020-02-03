Companies

TVS Motor sales down 17% in January

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 16.88 per cent decline in total sales in January at 2,34,920 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,82,630 units in January 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,20,439 units as against 2,69,277 units in January 2019, down 18.13 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,63,007 units last month as compared to 2,28,654 units in January 2019, a decline of 28.71 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 34 per cent to 70,784 units last month as compared with 52,650 units in January 2019.

Published on February 03, 2020
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
McDonald’s chooses Agrawal Group as licensee partner for North and East