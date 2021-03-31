TVS Motor’s two-wheeler exports cross 1 lakh in March

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
TVS Motor Company has announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 100,000 units in March, in a big boost its global growth strategy.
“An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement,” said a company statement.
“It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
Over the past months, the company has witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. TVS Motor strives to keep this momentum going forward. “Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation,” he said.
Venu also said that along with its industry peers, the company will continue to play a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets.
TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well.
The company's key export products include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, TVS Stryker series, etc.
TVS Motor-owned Norton Motorcycles, UK-based premium bike manufacturer, is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open it by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee, it said.
The company recently announced appointment of Ralf Speth, former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, to guide the company for future global growth.
