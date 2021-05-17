TVS Srichakra enters Europe with new range of Eurogrip two-wheeler tyres

Leading two and three-wheeler tyre maker TVS Srichakra has announced its entry into the European market with its new range of Eurogrip two-wheeler tyres.

“The new range of tyres has been customised to meet the European rider’s needs,” said a statement from the company, which is part of the auto ancillary conglomerate TVS Group.

“Our focus is to deliver quality tyres and develop a robust business infrastructure that can help us cater to the needs of our partners and customers in the European market. The new products introduced in Europe will be launched in the India replacement market as well as all the countries where TVS Srichakra has established a distribution network,” said P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra.

The first product to be launched is “Eurogrip Bee Connect” scooter tyres which will be available in 40 different sizes in the coming months.

This is the first line of tyres launched after the setting up of TVS Srichakra’s Product Design and Development Centre in Milan, Italy.

R&D process

Eurogrip Bee Connect, the result of a strong R & D process that involved all elements of the tyre: construction, tread pattern, compound and profile, was subjected to a rigorous testing procedure, both indoor and outdoor in European race tracks and roads, and every tyre manufactured passes through stringent quality controls before reaching the market, it said.

“I am confident that the technical expertise of our Product Design and Development team in Milan, Italy coupled with the experience of our team in India would result in the Eurogrip Bee Connect Scooter tyre range being a delight for scooter riders in Europe and rest of the world,” said Andrea Bianchi Milella, Marketing Manager, of TVS Srichakra’s Italian Centre.

Bee Connect is the first amongst many product launches planned for the European and international markets. There are more in the pipeline in the current fiscal year.

The company has been selling its tyres in more than 80 countries.