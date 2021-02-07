Twitter India public policy head quits

Twitter’s lead for public policy in India Mahima Kaul has resigned citing personal reasons. This comes even as the social media company has been slapped with a show-cause notice from the Government for unblocking some accounts despite an official order to block them.

Twitter, however, said that Kaul’s exit has no link to the Government action.

“At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break,” Monique Meche, Vice-President, public policy, Twitter, said in the statement. “It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition.”

Recently, Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das had also quit after the company’s handling of hate speech was questioned. Facebook had also said then that Das’s exit was not linked to the controversy but she had decided to step down “to pursue her interest in public service.”