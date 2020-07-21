Two entities stake claim to restart Jet Airways

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The resolution professional of Jet Airways has finally received resolution plans from two consortium to restart operations. The consortium of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, along with Imperial Capital Investments LLC, have submitted a resolution plan to restart Jet Airways with five single-aisle aircraft.
The other bid is from a consortium of financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital, along with Murari Lal Jalan, a UAE based entrepreneur. This consortium has proposed to start the airline with 27 wide-bodied aircraft. BusinessLine had reported on Monday that the two entities are likely to submit bids.
Both entities have asked for over 95 per cent haircut from banks.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Ashish Chhawchharia, the resolution professional, confirmed that he has recieved resolution plans from two entities. He added that both these resolution plans ran into several pages and were submitted via e-mail due to the travel restrictions because of the ongoing pandemic. He did not give out any further details.
Sanjay Mandavia, Founder of Flight Simulation Technique Centre FSTC, said: “Advised by Luthra & Luthra and Deloitte, our consortium is happy to confirm that we have submitted a resolution plan for Jet Airways. We are confident that our plans will come through. It is a win-win bid for the lenders, employees and, us, too.”
According to sources, if Mandavia’s resolution plan is accepted, the pilot-turned-entrepreneur plans to fly to domestic and mid-haul destinations in the near future. While Imperial will be a financial investor, Mandavia is likely to be at the forefront of the bid.
The resolution plan submitted by Kalrock is understood have the backing of the former top management of Jet Airways.
“Kalrock and team plan to start the operations with 27 aircraft. It has plans to fly domestic as well as international routes, especially Europe. The consortium is already in talks with both the latest Boeing and Airbus to scout for aircraft,” said a source.
The lenders are expected to meet in the coming week to decide among the two players.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...