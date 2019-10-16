Companies

Unprecedented opportunities await the best talent: Tata Motors MD Guenter Butschek

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors. - (file photo)

Addresses graduating students at Nirma University in Ahmedabad

Guenter Butschek, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors underlined the "unprecedented opportunities" waiting for the best talent, while addressing the graduating batch of students in different disciplines at the Nirma University at its 28th Annual Convocation

"India opportunity is unique; our economy is the fastest growing, with multiple unprecedented opportunities," Butschek said in his Convocation Address on Wednesday here.

"You may probably go abroad and find better opportunities as Indian talent is highly regarded, globally competitive," he stated.

"While we may say, there is too much talent and too little opportunities in India, the best talent will always find a way," the top executive of the auto major said.

About 1,644 students were awarded graduation, post graduation and PhD degrees in the areas of Technology, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Science, Architecture and Planning and commerce.

These include some 11 PhD students along with 442 post graduate and 1,191 graduate students.

The University presented 39 medals to 36 students for their outstanding academic performance.

The President of the University Karsanbhai Patel congratulated the students for their achievements.

