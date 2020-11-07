US elections: Indian drug cos have key role in bringing down healthcare costs, says Lupin CEO

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
With both sides of the political aisle in the US promising in their pre-poll campaigns to take measures to lower healthcare costs, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta is hopeful that critical products such as biosimilars will get more support from the next government.
There will be an even stronger focus on generics and biosimilars, said Gupta, adding that these product help bring “material savings” to the overall healthcare cost.
As the US elections are poised for a final verdict, Indian drugmakers also expect the accent on localisation to continue, besides the focus on reducing healthcare costs. “A majority of our business and our industry is focussed on the generics business, which brings savings to the healthcare systems; it should do better,” Gupta told BusinessLine, speaking from the US.
Even for drugmakers who may have operations in the US, efforts to localise manufacturing works contrary to the idea of bringing down costs, observed a US-based industry-watcher.
“Localising manufacturing will have an impact on cost, it would be hard to get the cost benefit that we get in India,” Gupta agreed, adding that companies would be open to localise if they got some relief on the pricing front. Conversations from a company and industry standpoint seek support for localisation efforts with some sort of commitment on volumes, besides pricing relief, she said.
With the buzz being that an opportunity may also open up for companies to be able to participate in America’s national health insurance programme, she said. Since Lupin is into niche products, its will look at products best suited to participate in this opportunity, she added. The company expects its biosimilars and inhalation products portfolio to play an important part in its overseas growth plans.
With the Indian pharma industry and vaccine-makers featuring prominently in the Covid landscape for the manufacture of vaccines and other therapies, Gupta said they were looking at marketing opportunities for other therapeutics and would be open to help with the distribution of vaccines, when one is available in India. The company is presently looking at taking its version of Covid-drug favipiravir to other markets.
Lupin had recently announced its results for the three months ended September 30, where it clocked total revenues of Rs 3835 crore and profit after tax of Rs 213 crore. The company had also had a cyber-attack recently, making it the second Indian company in two weeks to have an “information security incident”. Gupta pointed out that the incident had been addressed and the company hoped to come out of it “with very little disruption”.
Lupin is looking for a turnaround in the forthcoming year and it is already being witnessed, she said, adding that they were optimistic on growth in revenues and margin expansion over the next six months.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...